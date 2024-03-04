Webinar

What AI Means for Human Capital

Lynda Gratton and Elizabeth Heichler Runtime 0:57:54

How will generative AI impact human capital in organizations? Leading expert Lynda Gratton explores the key questions.

Artificial intelligence has become a top organizational priority — but many leaders remain uncertain about its consequences for work and the workforce.

Lynda Gratton, human capital expert, has a way forward. In this interactive webinar, she’ll share findings from her research on experimentation with AI. Attendees will discuss approaches to the new tech — and what issues are arising for workers and organizations.

Attendees will explore:

  • How should businesses be thinking about the AI opportunity?
  • What impact will AI have on how people do their jobs both in the near and long term?
  • Who should be leading AI initiatives inside organizations — and who is actually doing so?

About the Authors

Lynda Gratton is a professor of management practice at London Business School and the founder of HSM Advisory. Her most recent book is Redesigning Work: How to Transform Your Organization and Make Hybrid Work for Everyone (MIT Press, 2022). Elizabeth Heichler is editorial director, magazine, at MIT Sloan Management Review. She moderated the session.

