Topics
How will generative AI impact human capital in organizations? Leading expert Lynda Gratton explores the key questions.
Artificial intelligence has become a top organizational priority — but many leaders remain uncertain about its consequences for work and the workforce.
Lynda Gratton, human capital expert, has a way forward. In this interactive webinar, she’ll share findings from her research on experimentation with AI. Attendees will discuss approaches to the new tech — and what issues are arising for workers and organizations.
Attendees will explore:
- How should businesses be thinking about the AI opportunity?
- What impact will AI have on how people do their jobs both in the near and long term?
- Who should be leading AI initiatives inside organizations — and who is actually doing so?
Event Notifications
Get periodic email updates on upcoming webinars, panel discussions, and other special events.
Please enter a valid email address
Thank you for signing up