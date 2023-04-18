A Workforce Ecosystem Orchestration Framework
New research suggests a fresh approach to strategically managing all contributors in the workforce ecosystem to achieve enterprise success.
Topics
Future of the Workforce
IN COLLABORATION WITH:Deloitte
In fall 2022, MIT Sloan Management Review and Deloitte continued their annual Future of the Workforce global research project for the third consecutive year. The research team interviewed executives from over 40 organizations and surveyed more than 3,700 managers and leaders from around the world on how their organizations approach managing their workforces. On April 11, 2023, members of the Future of the Workforce team published a book, titled Workforce Ecosystems, based on their three years of research.
The workforce ecosystem orchestration framework is central to this research. The workforce ecosystem, which comprises actors from within the organization (such as employees and contractors) as well as beyond (such as developers, suppliers, and even technology solutions), must be managed strategically for maximum benefit. The infographic below shows how leaders can consider various functional groups and actions as they aim to manage all contributors in a more holistic fashion.