Big Idea: Future of the Workforce

A Workforce Ecosystem Orchestration Framework

New research suggests a fresh approach to strategically managing all contributors in the workforce ecosystem to achieve enterprise success.

Elizabeth J. Altman, David Kiron, Robin Jones, Susan Cantrell, and Steven Hatfield

Topics

Future of the Workforce

The Future of the Workforce initiative explores divergent strategies, as some organizations seek to make their human resources more transactional, while others look hard at how to make better bets on longer-term human capital cultivation and returns.

IN COLLABORATION WITH:

Deloitte
More in this series

In fall 2022, MIT Sloan Management Review and Deloitte continued their annual Future of the Workforce global research project for the third consecutive year. The research team interviewed executives from over 40 organizations and surveyed more than 3,700 managers and leaders from around the world on how their organizations approach managing their workforces. On April 11, 2023, members of the Future of the Workforce team published a book, titled Workforce Ecosystems, based on their three years of research.

The workforce ecosystem orchestration framework is central to this research. The workforce ecosystem, which comprises actors from within the organization (such as employees and contractors) as well as beyond (such as developers, suppliers, and even technology solutions), must be managed strategically for maximum benefit. The infographic below shows how leaders can consider various functional groups and actions as they aim to manage all contributors in a more holistic fashion.

About the Authors

Elizabeth J. Altman (@lizaltman) is an associate professor of management at the Manning School of Business at the University of Massachusetts Lowell and the guest editor for the MIT Sloan Management Review Future of the Workforce Big Ideas research initiative.

David Kiron is the editorial director for research at MIT Sloan Management Review and program lead for its Big Ideas research initiatives.

Robin Jones is a principal at Deloitte Consulting LLP. She serves as the Workforce Transformation Practice leader for the firm and has 25 years of organization and workforce transformation consulting experience.

Susan Cantrell is vice president of products, workforce strategies, at Deloitte Consulting LLP. She has over 23 years of experience in consulting, where she has driven thought leadership and innovation in human capital and the future of work.

Steven Hatfield is a principal with Deloitte Consulting LLP. He serves as its global Future of Work leader and has over 25 years of experience advising global organizations on issues affecting work, workforces, and the workplace.

