Building Culture From the Middle Out

The Research This article draws from our extended research engagement with a Fortune 100 company that has been named to “Best Companies” lists for the past decade. The authors conducted 120 interviews with current employees, former employees, and leaders at various levels to better understand how it manages culture during times of growth. Examples in this article are drawn from interviews with midlevel leaders in the company who were in the top 10% for both team performance and employee retention. Additional examples come from executive education programs focused on culture building.

We have asked thousands of executives from around the world the same simple question: “Who is responsible for culture in your organization?” Hands go up and, almost to a person, the response is, “Everyone.”

We then ask a follow-up: “If everyone is responsible for culture in your organization, what do you do to manage it?”

Hands go down. Gazes divert. The most common answers are uninspiring: “Keep an open-door policy.” “Provide good performance reviews.” “Check in with employees.” While each of these actions may be helpful, not one is specific to culture. They are simply generic management habits — that is, none are practices specific to translating a company’s unique set of values into a lived experience for the people who work there.

Organizational culture is the set of shared values that guide how work gets done. There used to be a debate about whether culture predicts high performance or whether high performance affords leaders a strong and cohesive culture. Evidence now overwhelmingly supports the former.1 But for a business to harness the power of culture, it needs midlevel leaders across the organization — the managers and team leaders — to go beyond believing that they are responsible for culture to actively building it.

Our research revealed that midlevel leaders often feel they need to endorse cultural norms rather than enrich them, by which we mean supporting expressions of cultural norms and values as they arise in smaller teams. We also identified key behaviors that managers at any level of an organization can embrace to become culture builders. Specifically, we found that the most successful midlevel leaders find ways to link the “big-C” culture of their organization — its official set of values — with the “small-c” culture that plays out in the narrower and vibrant daily patterns of interaction.

About the Authors Spencer Harrison is a professor of organizational behavior at Insead. Kristie Rogers is an associate professor in management at the College of Business Administration at Marquette University and an associate editor at Academy of Management Review . The authors contributed equally to this article and are listed in alphabetical order.

