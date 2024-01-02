Five Tips for Better One-on-One Meetings

In this short video, learn strategies that managers and their direct reports can use to make one-on-ones more productive and less stressful.

One-on-one meetings are among the best opportunities for relationship-building that we’re afforded at work. But when run badly, they can feel like an unproductive use of people’s time. Mistake No. 1: viewing these check-ins as another task list item to check off. With planning and forethought, you can take your one-on-one meetings to the next level. In this brief video, MIT Sloan Management Review contributing editor Leslie Brokaw shares effective strategies to help both managers and employees up their one-on-one game to boost productivity, reduce stress, and greatly improve their working relationship.

For even more ideas on how to improve your one-on-ones, read Jessica Wisdom’s article “Five Ways to Make Your One-on-One Meetings More Effective.”

Video Credits

Leslie Brokaw is a contributing editor at MIT Sloan Management Review .

M. Shawn Read is the multimedia editor at MIT Sloan Management Review .