Making strategy behind closed doors is a prescription for failure when disruptions are coming from all directions.

Formulating and executing sound organizational strategy is difficult work. Strategy is often made by elite teams and thus can be limited by their biases about competitors, customer needs, and market forces. And it can be an uphill battle convincing stakeholders across the company to channel money, time, and energy in a new and unproven direction.

Our solution to both the strategy formulation and execution challenges is radical: Open up your strategy process. Open strategy offers leadership teams access to diverse sources of external knowledge they wouldn’t otherwise have, while also making individual leaders aware of their biases and helping them build the buy-in needed to speed up execution.

This approach is particularly valuable when companies face disruptive threats and contemplate transformational change. It’s much easier to master disruptions when you’re forging strategy in concert with others who view the world through a different lens than you do. Progress and innovation depend less on lone thinkers with exceptional IQs than they do on diverse groups of people working together and capitalizing on their individuality, as social scientist Scott E. Page has shown.1 In short, diversity of perspective matters — a lot.

Involving people from outside the C-suite — and outside your company — in strategy-making not only provides a wellspring of fresh ideas but also mobilizes and galvanizes everyone involved. Thus, execution becomes an integral part of strategy. The best part: All this can happen without a loss of control over the strategy-making process.

The Limitations of a Closed Approach to Strategy-Making

According to a 2018 Bain survey, strategic planning is the most popular tool available to managers.2 Yet, too often, the results of that planning are underwhelming. Studies find that somewhere between 50% and 90% of the strategies devised by leaders don’t work.3 Our own 2018 survey of 201 American and European executives found that 52% of their strategic initiatives over the previous three years had underperformed.

These disappointing outcomes are particularly surprising considering the resources companies pour into strategy-making. Each year, they spend more than $30 billion on consultants, tapping their knowledge of industries, competencies, and business models, and CEOs spend over 20% of their working hours, on average, focusing on strategy.4

At the core of this problem is the very process by which strategy is crafted.

About the Authors Christian Stadler (@enduringsuccess) is professor of strategic management at Warwick Business School at Warwick University. Julia Hautz is professor of strategic management at the University of Innsbruck. Kurt Matzler (@kmatzler) is professor of strategic management at the University of Innsbruck, academic director of the Executive MBA program at MCI in Innsbruck, and a partner at IMP Consulting. Stephan Friedrich von den Eichen is managing partner at IMP Consulting and professor of business model innovation at the University of Bremen. They are the coauthors of Open Strategy: Mastering Disruption From Outside the C-Suite (MIT Press, 2021), from which this article is adapted.