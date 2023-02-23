Reimagining HR for Better Well-Being and Performance

Organizations must rethink historical divisions between talent and benefits groups if they are to more effectively help workers develop the psychological skills to thrive now and in the future.

Rafael Lopez/theispot.com

Humans have been challenged to adjust to new ways of working since the first farmers abandoned the hunter-gatherer lifestyle. But the demands of work today exact a high price on employee well-being, as workers strive to cope with the rapid pace of technological change, the overnight disruption of entire industries by new upstarts, and the rise of uncertainty and volatility in every global market.

Roughly half the U.S. workforce struggles with burnout.1 Seventy-six percent see workplace stress negatively impacting their personal relationships.2 Excessive stress at work accounts for $190 billion in health care costs each year, plus hundreds of thousands of unnecessary deaths.3 And in the past three years, the stressors and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic have spun a rising storm into a full-on tornado — and made employee well-being an urgent priority for many business leaders.

Email updates on the Future of Work Monthly research-based updates on what the future of work means for your workplace, teams, and culture. sign up Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up Privacy Policy

The good news for organizations that want employees to thrive is that behavioral science has provided new insights and strategies that can help support mental health. (See “What We Need to Flourish at Work.”) But in order for managers to take full advantage of these insights and help individuals develop key psychological strengths, many organizations will need to reconsider Human Resources and Benefits functions that in some cases still carry the legacy of a bygone industrial era.

What We Need to Flourish at Work Our studies of thriving at work, based on data from hundreds of thousands of workers in virtually all industries around the world, have identified five psychological powers as the most critical for workplace thriving in the 21st century. A handy acronym you can use to remember them is PRISM. Prospection (P): Foresight, the ability to imagine possible futures and the meta-skill positioning us ahead of change.

Foresight, the ability to imagine possible futures and the meta-skill positioning us ahead of change. Resilience and cognitive agility (R): The bedrock of thriving through change.

The bedrock of thriving through change. Creativity and innovation (I): Our uniquely human gift, restored to workplace prominence today after its assembly-line decline.

Our uniquely human gift, restored to workplace prominence today after its assembly-line decline. Rapid rapport to build social support (S): Building trust to bridge differences and achieve the connection we need to flourish.

Building trust to bridge differences and achieve the connection we need to flourish. Meaning and mattering (M): The motivation to propel us forward. Taken together, they are the five components of the mindset that allows us to anticipate change, plan appropriately, respond to setbacks, and achieve our full potential.

One of the challenges organizations face is structural.

About the Authors Gabriella Rosen Kellerman is chief innovation officer at BetterUp. Martin Seligman is the Zellerbach Family Professor of Psychology at the University of Pennsylvania and director of the university’s Positive Psychology Center. This article is adapted from their new book, Tomorrowmind: Thriving at Work With Resilience, Creativity, and Connection — Now and in an Uncertain Future (Simon & Schuster, 2023).