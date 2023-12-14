This webinar offers business leaders practical, actionable advice on placing skills at the center of their talent strategies.
Skills dominate current conversations about how to spot, foster, and grow talent. A skills-first talent strategy sets your workforce up for long-term resilience in a world where jobs keep changing, and artificial intelligence increasingly impacts work. Successful companies have aligned their skills-first practices to the entire employee journey.
In this webinar, you will learn:
- Why skills-first practices matter now more than ever in the age of AI.
- Three big ideas for how to build a skills-first talent strategy.
- 10 top measurements to focus on in your skills-first efforts.
