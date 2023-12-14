This webinar offers business leaders practical, actionable advice on placing skills at the center of their talent strategies.

Related Reading A. Raman and E. Rosenblum, “Focus on Skills to Grow Your Workforce,” MIT Sloan Management Review, June 21, 2023.

Skills dominate current conversations about how to spot, foster, and grow talent. A skills-first talent strategy sets your workforce up for long-term resilience in a world where jobs keep changing, and artificial intelligence increasingly impacts work. Successful companies have aligned their skills-first practices to the entire employee journey.

In this webinar, you will learn:

Why skills-first practices matter now more than ever in the age of AI.

Three big ideas for how to build a skills-first talent strategy.

10 top measurements to focus on in your skills-first efforts.

