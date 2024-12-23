AI Leadership Challenges: Five Key Questions

In this brief video, IT leader Dr. John Halamka of the Mayo Clinic shares advice for leaders who must balance the needs for innovation and caution in crafting their AI strategies.

For today’s leaders, generative AI holds great promise — and many potential pitfalls. Crafting an AI strategy that balances your organization’s needs for both rapid innovation and caution may feel like a herculean task.

Learn some AI strategy lessons in Part 2 of our interview series with Dr. John Halamka, a veteran health care and IT leader who is currently president of Mayo Clinic Platform (and a member of MIT Sloan Management Review ’s editorial advisory board). In this conversation, MIT SMR ’s editor in chief, Abbie Lundberg, explores the key challenges leaders face and gets Halamka’s advice on addressing them.

Topics they discuss:

Navigating AI’s hype cycle

Mayo Clinic’s strategic AI innovation approach

Building guardrails in AI strategy

The economic challenges of AI

What’s next for GenAI: rapid change

Drawing on his experiences with AI at the Mayo Clinic, Halamka offers nuanced insights into transforming generative AI’s technological potential into meaningful, responsible progress for your organization.

Video Credits

Dr. John Halamka is the Dwight and Dian Diercks President of Mayo Clinic Platform.

Abbie Lundberg is the editor in chief at MIT Sloan Management Review .