Disruption as a Platform for Continuous Innovation

Gerald C. Kane, Rich Nanda, Anh Phillips, and Abbie Lundberg Runtime 0:59:35

Organizations should embrace disruption and the resulting challenges as opportunities.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown businesses that transformation is not a one-and-done event. Companies bent on success must innovate by continually adapting to a volatile and uncertain environment. Organizations that merely attempt to weather the storm until things go back to normal miss an opportunity to thrive.

Please join MIT SMR authors Gerald C. Kane, Rich Nanda, and Anh Phillips, coauthors of the new book The Transformation Myth, as they offer a framework and tools for navigating this perpetually challenging business landscape. They’ll outline the traits and principles essential for adapting to disruption and share real-world examples from companies featured in their book, such as Anthem, Fanatics, and Hilton.

Attend this session and learn:

  • How to sustain the gains made from adaptions and innovations over the last year.
  • The three components for innovating during disruption.
  • The four superpowers leaders will need to prepare themselves for a disruptive future.
  • Why this adaptive approach is essential for attracting and retaining top talent.

About the Authors

Gerald C. Kane is a professor of information systems at Boston College and coauthor of The Transformation Myth. Rich Nanda is a principal at Deloitte Consulting LLP and coauthor of The Transformation Myth. Anh Phillips is a researcher, former management consultant, and coauthor of The Transformation Myth. Abbie Lundberg is editor in chief of MIT SMR. She moderated the session.

Sohaib Khan
I enjoyed the session and would like to attend more sessions like this one. 
It was good learning and enriching indeed.  Sohaib Khan