What Health Care Leaders Need to Know to Fight the Nursing Shortage: Nurses Speak

As a wave of burned-out nurses leaves the profession, a nursing shortage looms. In this video, learn what nurses and experts say about how leaders can improve working conditions and job satisfaction.

Nurses are burning out and leaving the profession, generating fears that a looming nursing shortage will impact many aspects of patient care. What’s driving that burnout? What’s most important to a nurse’s job satisfaction? How common are toxic cultures in health care settings? What can health care leaders do to improve the problems? In this video, we talk to five current and former nurses to learn about the reality of working in health care, including the toxic cultures and stressors they’ve experienced, and get advice from them and health care experts on what needs to change.

Article author and researcher Donald Sull also discusses the truths about job satisfaction revealed by the analysis of 150,000 employer reviews by nurses on job site Glassdoor, and what health care leaders can learn from them.

“The key, actionable finding from our research is, nurses are telling you what’s not working for them, often in very granular detail, and they’re offering concrete recommendations to address these issues. They want to help. They want their voices heard, and they want to make a positive impact,” Sull says.

“One of the most difficult or frustrating things about being a nurse is really not having enough time to spend with the patient,” says Jennie Evans, who served as a pediatric oncology and ICU RN for 18 years. “Those moments where you can sit, talk with the patient, hold their hand, talk with the family, and really get to know them and understand not just the disease but other underlying anxieties or fears that the patient might have.”

Watch the video to hear more from nurses on what they want health care leaders to know about toxic cultures, mental health, growth opportunities, and other issues that are critical to caregivers.

Image credit: Jack Daly