Tapping into the neuroscience of customer experience can increase brand attachment and customer lifetime value.

Experiences that are both valuable and emotionally charged are not only memorable; they create a desire on the part of customers to repeat the experience. Whether your organization sells fashion, health services, or travel, tapping into the neuroscience of customer experience can increase brand attachment, build customer loyalty and, ultimately, increase customer lifetime value.

In his recent MIT SMR article, “The Neuroscience of Customer Experience,” author Paul J. Zak shows how pairing neurological insights with design thinking can help companies innovate with greater precision and consistency.

In this webinar, you will learn:

Why attention and emotions are the keys to creating immersive experiences.

The six components of extraordinary experiences, and how they work together.

Why focus groups and customer surveys may be a waste of time.

How to augment design thinking principles with neuroscience so that you too can create great experiences.

Event Notifications Get periodic email updates on upcoming webinars, panel discussions, and other special events. sign up Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up Privacy Policy