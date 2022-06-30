Webinar

Using Neuroscience to Create Great Customer Experiences

Paul J. Zak and Abbie Lundberg Runtime 0:58:34

Tapping into the neuroscience of customer experience can increase brand attachment and customer lifetime value.

Experiences that are both valuable and emotionally charged are not only memorable; they create a desire on the part of customers to repeat the experience. Whether your organization sells fashion, health services, or travel, tapping into the neuroscience of customer experience can increase brand attachment, build customer loyalty and, ultimately, increase customer lifetime value.

In his recent MIT SMR article, “The Neuroscience of Customer Experience,” author Paul J. Zak shows how pairing neurological insights with design thinking can help companies innovate with greater precision and consistency.

In this webinar, you will learn:

  • Why attention and emotions are the keys to creating immersive experiences.
  • The six components of extraordinary experiences, and how they work together.
  • Why focus groups and customer surveys may be a waste of time.
  • How to augment design thinking principles with neuroscience so that you too can create great experiences.

About the Authors

Paul J. Zak is a professor of economic sciences, psychology, and management at Claremont Graduate University and the founder of Immersion Neuroscience. He is the author of the forthcoming book, Immersion: The Science of the Extraordinary and the Source of Happiness (Lioncrest, 2022). Abbie Lundberg is editor in chief at MIT Sloan Management Review. She moderated the session.

