How AI Changes Your Workforce

In this short video, two experts share insights on how AI is reshaping work, workers, and talent ecosystems.

Today’s leaders must grapple with big expectations for the impact of AI on the workforce — and an even larger amount of hype. Will AI automate away a huge number of jobs? How do companies use AI to find new talent and staff new opportunities? How do leaders use AI as part of the workforce to augment performance?

These are questions we’re frequently asked at MIT SMR around the current and near-term future of AI in the workplace, but they’re misleading: The actual issues are more nuanced and complex, says David Kiron, MIT SMR’s editorial director, research.

“It’s not just about automation or augmentation, but also about redefining what performance means in an organization using AI,” Kiron says. Kiron and Elizabeth Altman, associate professor of management at UMass Lowell’s Manning School of Business and guest editor for MIT Sloan Management Review ’s Future of the Workforce research project, have studied this topic for several years. They’ve delved into how companies like Novartis are breaking new ground using AI as part of a workforce ecosystem that includes partners, contractors, and other important contributors.

In this concise video, Kiron and Altman discuss the impact AI will have on your organization’s work, workforce, and workforce ecosystem. Listen in and get a primer on the key issues, ahead of their deep dive on the topic at the upcoming MIT SMR Work/24 conference in May.

Elizabeth Altman is an associate professor of management at UMass Lowell’s Manning School of Business.

David Kiron is the editorial director, research, at MIT Sloan Management Review .