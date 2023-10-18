The Real Issues Driving the Nursing Crisis

This series includes the MIT SMR/Glassdoor Culture 500, an annual index and research project that uses over 1.4 million employee reviews to analyze culture in leading companies, along with new research focused on measuring organizational culture using a scientific approach.

The Research

We analyzed the free text of 150,000 reviews written by U.S. nurses from the beginning of the pandemic through June 2023. For each review, we analyzed whether it mentioned one of 200 topics and assessed whether the nurse spoke about that topic positively or negatively. The topics were derived from research on various elements of employees’ experiences, including culture, compensation and benefits, work schedules, and perceived organizational support. We clustered related topics together into two dozen broader themes.

We used the topics as features in an XGBoost model that predicted each nurse’s overall rating of their current or former employer on a 5-point scale. We then calculated SHAP values (which assign an importance value to each feature in a model) to directly compare the relative importance of different topics in predicting job satisfaction (measured by the overall rating each nurse gave their employer). We also used textual analysis to compare how favorably travel nurses spoke about topics compared with nurses on staff at health care systems.

Using the topics nurses mentioned and their sentiment toward each topic as predictors, our models explain between 29% and 39% of the variance in ratings across nurses — nearly an order of magnitude more than we could account for using ownership, organizational type, and location as predictors.i