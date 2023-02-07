Intentionally Orchestrating Workforce Ecosystems
New research finds that organizations excelling at strategic workforce management do eight activities particularly well.
IN COLLABORATION WITH:Deloitte
In fall 2022, MIT Sloan Management Review and Deloitte conducted their third annual Future of the Workforce global survey. More than 3,700 managers and leaders from around the world weighed in on how their organizations approach managing their workforces.
The research team divided these respondents into three maturity categories based on their responses to questions about how they define their workforces, the degree to which they manage their workforces in a holistic manner, and how prepared they feel to manage a workforce consisting of a mix of internal and external participants. The resulting workforce ecosystem orchestration index, which comprises Intentional Orchestrators (12% of all respondents), Partial Orchestrators (74%), and Non-Orchestrators (14%), provides a model to leaders across industry and geography to think about how best to plan for, engage, monitor, and retain workers to optimize productivity, strategic alignment, and worker satisfaction.