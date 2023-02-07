Big Idea: Future of the Workforce

Intentionally Orchestrating Workforce Ecosystems

New research finds that organizations excelling at strategic workforce management do eight activities particularly well.

In fall 2022, MIT Sloan Management Review and Deloitte conducted their third annual Future of the Workforce global survey. More than 3,700 managers and leaders from around the world weighed in on how their organizations approach managing their workforces.

The research team divided these respondents into three maturity categories based on their responses to questions about how they define their workforces, the degree to which they manage their workforces in a holistic manner, and how prepared they feel to manage a workforce consisting of a mix of internal and external participants. The resulting workforce ecosystem orchestration index, which comprises Intentional Orchestrators (12% of all respondents), Partial Orchestrators (74%), and Non-Orchestrators (14%), provides a model to leaders across industry and geography to think about how best to plan for, engage, monitor, and retain workers to optimize productivity, strategic alignment, and worker satisfaction.

About the Authors

Elizabeth J. Altman (@lizaltman) is an associate professor of management at the Manning School of Business at the University of Massachusetts Lowell and is guest editor for the MIT Sloan Management Review Future of the Workforce Big Ideas research initiative.

David Kiron is the editorial director of MIT Sloan Management Review and program lead for its Big Ideas research initiatives.

Robin Jones is a principal at Deloitte Consulting LLP with more than 20 years of organization and workforce transformation consulting experience.

Susan Cantrell is vice president of products, workforce strategies, at Deloitte Consulting LLP.

Steven Hatfield is a principal with Deloitte Consulting and serves as its global Future of Work leader.

Allison Ryder is the senior project editor of MIT Sloan Management Review.

