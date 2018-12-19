The Top MIT SMR Articles of 2018

This year’s most popular articles contend with how new technology is transforming, and disrupting, the way we manage, organize, and work.

To quote Jeanne Ross, whose article on architecting for agility is featured below, “…it’s not just the number of organizational elements that makes digital strategy execution difficult. Speed matters.” The new digital economy is developing at a rapid pace, and new technology is transforming — and disrupting — the way we manage, organize, and work.

Our readers are at the forefront of changes happening in different industries across the globe — and their reading taste reflects that. The most popular articles from MIT Sloan Management Review this year showcase a focus on preparing for the future of work, leveraging new technology in business, and setting strategic goals and priorities that will empower teams and increase performance.

Analysis reveals that conventional wisdom about big, risky change initiatives is often wrong. In this article, the authors provide a number of factors that can help large companies beat the odds.

There’s a good chance that the conventional approach to goal setting is actually undermining your company’s ability to execute on strategy. To correct course, managers should embrace FAST goals.

While very deft with analysis and decision-making, machines continue to struggle with “soft skills” (think: empathy, context sensing, and creative thinking). In the future of work, everyone will need to be better versed in these areas as they become more valuable.

New, technology-driven business models are changing the traditional advantages of economies of scale. However, large companies still have strengths to exploit, provided they move quickly.

At the intersection of analytics and smart technology, companies are starting to see the long-awaited benefits of AI.

This new research looks at credibility of leaders — which hinges on perceptions of competence and trustworthiness. Regaining lost credibility is difficult but can be done.

To facilitate innovating at speed, companies must design themselves to minimize obstacles to getting work done.

Researchers have identified six distinct mindsets that contribute to leadership styles. By understanding the strengths and pitfalls of each mindset, managers can create better teams.

Research shows that most organizations fall far short when it comes to strategic alignment. In this article, the authors provide steps to close this dangerous strategic-alignment gap.

Disruption may be the word du jour, but it rarely comes out of nowhere. This article looks at common patterns to learn from and three major signals to recognize in evaluating the risk for your industry.

This article describes how aligning three fundamental conversational dimensions could result in greater organizational performance.

New research reveals five strategies for conquering distance and improving communication and performance in dispersed teams.

