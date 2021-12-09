Developing a Culture of AI

Artificial intelligence offers more than financial benefits for organizations.

In 2020, MIT SMR and BCG research found that a mere 11% of organizations had achieved significant financial benefits with artificial intelligence. The following year, the research team set out to discover what other types of positive effects implementing AI technology might have on organizations. In the video below, David Kiron and François Candelon, coauthors of the 2021 MIT SMR-BCG artificial intelligence and business strategy report, “The Cultural Benefits of Artificial Intelligence in the Enterprise,” joined journalist Rob Pegoraro to discuss the key findings from that study.

For more, watch the press conference with Kiron and Candelon.

About the Authors

Allison Ryder is the senior project editor of MIT Sloan Management Review and a producer of the Me, Myself, and AI podcast.

