How to Build Teams of Innovators: Linda Hill

In this brief video, a leadership expert shares actionable advice on how using a strengths-based team approach can create a more innovative organization and engage employees.

Today’s fast-moving and competitive business environment demands a strong culture of innovation, but many traditional leadership approaches work against developing one. All too often, managers designate specific teams as the “innovators,” which signals to the rest of the organization that innovation is not in their job descriptions.

Having studied this issue in depth, including conducting research within, Harvard Business School’s Linda Hill believes that it’s crucial for leaders to foster a sense of innovation in every employee. One effective way to do so is by taking a strengths-based approach to employee growth that surfaces information leaders can then use to assemble diverse teams. Once employees understand their own unique talents and those of their team members, team-based innovation can truly take root from the ground up.

In this video, Hill discusses what she’s learned from studying leadership and innovation and shares advice on how leaders can adopt a strengths-based approach to boosting both organizational innovation and employee well-being.

Elizabeth Heichler is an editorial director at MIT Sloan Management Review .