How to Improve Employee Engagement With Job Crafting

Benjamin Laker and Kaushik Viswanath Runtime 0:57:44

A bottom-up approach that lets workers proactively design their own jobs can help organizations make the most of their people.

Empowering workers to job craft can cut turnover and increase employee engagement. But what exactly is job crafting — and how does it work? Job crafting is the process by which workers turn the jobs they have into the jobs they want. This involves proactively altering their roles to better align their tasks with their skill sets.

To create engaged workplaces, managers can give employees the tools and support they need to job craft.

In this webinar, you will learn:

  • What research has found about the impact of job crafting on employee satisfaction, productivity, and collaboration.
  • How managers can encourage employees to engage in job crafting.
  • The factors that make or break efforts to implement job crafting successfully.

About the Authors

Benjamin Laker is a professor of leadership at the University of Reading’s Henley Business School and the author of Job Crafting (MIT Press, 2024). Kaushik Viswanath is features editor at MIT Sloan Management Review. He moderated the session.

