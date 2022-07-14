Webinar

Managing Your Team’s Child Care Crisis

Jamie Ladge, Tim Allen, and Allison Ryder Runtime 1:01:58

Topics

Recent research sheds a light on the types of child care benefits organizations could offer employees to improve engagement, retention, and productivity.

The COVID-19 pandemic left many parents without the critical infrastructure needed to manage their work and family demands. The physical and mental burden placed on parents forced many — particularly moms — to significantly reduce their work hours, seek alternative employment, or drop out of the workforce altogether. These impacts have severe ramifications for organizations and our overall economy.

In this webinar, we discuss findings from recent research efforts that highlight the challenges facing working parents and opportunities for employers to better support their workers, recasting child care as essential infrastructure. Join speakers Jamie Ladge (associate professor of management, Northeastern University) and Tim Allen (CEO, Care.com) and learn about:

  • New research findings from both the employer and worker perspective.
  • Ways organizations can amplify efforts to attract and retain working caregivers.
  • Creative solutions to solve the current working parent crisis.

Topics

About the Authors

Jamie Ladge is an associate professor and group chair of management and organizational development at the D’Amore McKim School of Business at Northeastern University and a distinguished research professor at the University of Exeter Business School. Tim Allen is the CEO of Care.com, responsible for the company’s strategic direction, leadership and growth, as well as its commitment to deliver on its mission to transform and improve how families around the world find care for all whom they love. Allison Ryder is the senior project editor of MIT Sloan Management Review. She moderated the session.

Tags:

, , , , ,

More Like This

Add a comment

You must to post a comment.

First time here? Sign up for a free account: Comment on articles and get access to many more articles.