Topics
Leveraging generative AI across a business requires organizational planning and change. Here’s how to get started.
In fall 2023, George Westerman, senior lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management, led a three-part webinar series, “Generative AI in Business: Unraveling Myths, Finding Opportunities, and Preparing Your Organization.”
Although GenAI promises to transform many processes, companies also need to balance the long-term promise with current capabilities. In this session, we’ll discuss how to implement GenAI systematically in your organization. We’ll include:
- Finding opportunities throughout a complex organization.
- Ensuring you have the right technical and human capabilities.
- Addressing policy and regulatory concerns.
- Aligning generative AI with other digital activities in your organization.
Event Notifications
Get periodic email updates on upcoming webinars, panel discussions, and other special events.
Please enter a valid email address
Thank you for signing up