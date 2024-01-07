Previous Full Series Next
Preparing Your Organization for a Generative Future

George Westerman, Tom Peck, and Abbie Lundberg Runtime 0:59:09

Leveraging generative AI across a business requires organizational planning and change. Here’s how to get started.

In fall 2023, George Westerman, senior lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management, led a three-part webinar series, “Generative AI in Business: Unraveling Myths, Finding Opportunities, and Preparing Your Organization.”

Although GenAI promises to transform many processes, companies also need to balance the long-term promise with current capabilities. In this session, we’ll discuss how to implement GenAI systematically in your organization. We’ll include:

  • Finding opportunities throughout a complex organization.
  • Ensuring you have the right technical and human capabilities.
  • Addressing policy and regulatory concerns.
  • Aligning generative AI with other digital activities in your organization.

About the Authors

George Westerman is a senior lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management, a pioneering researcher on digital transformation, and coauthor of Leading Digital: Turning Technology Into Business Transformation. Tom Peck is executive vice president and chief information and digital officer (CIDO) at Sysco (NYSE: SYY). His scope includes technology, e-commerce, cybersecurity, data analytics, and inbound supply chain and logistics. His mandate is to accelerate Sysco’s growth through modern technologies and data. Abbie Lundberg is editor in chief at MIT Sloan Management Review. She moderated the session.

