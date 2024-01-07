Leveraging generative AI across a business requires organizational planning and change. Here’s how to get started.

In fall 2023, George Westerman, senior lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management, led a three-part webinar series, “Generative AI in Business: Unraveling Myths, Finding Opportunities, and Preparing Your Organization.”

Although GenAI promises to transform many processes, companies also need to balance the long-term promise with current capabilities. In this session, we’ll discuss how to implement GenAI systematically in your organization. We’ll include:

Finding opportunities throughout a complex organization.

Ensuring you have the right technical and human capabilities.

Addressing policy and regulatory concerns.

Aligning generative AI with other digital activities in your organization.

