Finding Transformation Opportunities with Generative AI

George Westerman, Noémie Ellezam, and Abbie Lundberg Runtime 1:00:16

Topics

How generative AI can enhance customer and employee experiences, optimize operations, and lead to new business models.

In fall 2023, George Westerman, senior lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management, led a three-part webinar series, “Generative AI in Business: Unraveling Myths, Finding Opportunities, and Preparing Your Organization.”

In this session, we investigate opportunities to use GenAI to transform existing ways of doing business, either radically or incrementally.

We’ll explore:

  • Four key areas of opportunity: customer experience, employee experience, operations, and business models.
  • Where GenAI may augment, automate, or innovate existing practices.
  • New businesses in the GenAI space.

About the Authors

George Westerman is a senior lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management, a pioneering researcher on digital transformation, and coauthor of Leading Digital: Turning Technology Into Business Transformation. Noémie Ellezam is chief digital strategy officer in the Group Innovation Division at Société Générale. Abbie Lundberg is editor in chief at MIT Sloan Management Review

