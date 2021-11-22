Webinar

Transforming From Traditional Competitor to Ecosystem Powerhouse

Ron Adner and Abbie Lundberg Runtime 0:59:01

Topics

What to Read Next

  1. Sharing Value for Ecosystem Success

  2. New Report: The Cultural Benefits of Artificial Intelligence in the Enterprise

  3. Podcast: Me, Myself, and AI

  4. Fall 2021 Issue

Compete in business ecosystems by adopting a new strategic framework.

In our current competitive landscape, rivalry is shifting from well-defined industries to broader ecosystems. We see this in the transition from automobiles to mobility solutions, from banking to fintech platforms, from production lines to intelligent factories — traditional boundaries are collapsing almost everywhere you look. Competitors are coming from new directions and pursuing different goals from those of your familiar rivals.

Companies need a new approach to strategy for managing in a world of ecosystem disruption. In this on-demand webinar, Ron Adner, author of Winning the Right Game: How to Disrupt, Defend, and Deliver in a Changing World (MIT Press), provides advice and offers a framework for what ecosystem disruption looks like and its implications for leaders.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

  • A new lexicon for the strategy challenges we’re facing today.
  • A systematic approach to constructing and competing in ecosystems using the principles of the minimum viable ecosystem and staged expansion.
  • How to frame a new strategy conversation for your team.

Adner illustrates these ideas and dynamics by exploring how Amazon disrupted three different industries through its approach to the launch of Alexa.

Topics

About the Authors

Ron Adner is the Nathaniel D’1906 and Martha E. Leverone Memorial Professor of Business Administration and professor of strategy and entrepreneurship at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. Abbie Lundberg is editor in chief of MIT Sloan Management Review. She moderated the session.

Tags:

, , , , , ,

More Like This

Add a comment

You must to post a comment.

First time here? Sign up for a free account: Comment on articles and get access to many more articles.