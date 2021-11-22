Compete in business ecosystems by adopting a new strategic framework.

In our current competitive landscape, rivalry is shifting from well-defined industries to broader ecosystems. We see this in the transition from automobiles to mobility solutions, from banking to fintech platforms, from production lines to intelligent factories — traditional boundaries are collapsing almost everywhere you look. Competitors are coming from new directions and pursuing different goals from those of your familiar rivals.

Companies need a new approach to strategy for managing in a world of ecosystem disruption. In this on-demand webinar, Ron Adner, author of Winning the Right Game: How to Disrupt, Defend, and Deliver in a Changing World (MIT Press), provides advice and offers a framework for what ecosystem disruption looks like and its implications for leaders.

Related Reading Ron Adner, “Sharing Value for Ecosystem Success,” MIT Sloan Management Review , November 2021.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

A new lexicon for the strategy challenges we’re facing today.

A systematic approach to constructing and competing in ecosystems using the principles of the minimum viable ecosystem and staged expansion.

How to frame a new strategy conversation for your team.

Adner illustrates these ideas and dynamics by exploring how Amazon disrupted three different industries through its approach to the launch of Alexa.

