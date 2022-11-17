How to Make Your Matrix Organization Really Work

Shifting the reporting structure to a matrix model has its challenges, but leaders can find success by focusing on four key elements.





Much has been written about why matrix organizations are needed and what they look like at a surface level. Far less advice is available about what it takes to make them work. This information gap sets many teams up for disappointment because matrix organizations flourish or fail based on attention to their design and dynamics.

Consider the case of Juan, a regional supply chain leader in a large health care system who was caught between competing agendas from multiple bosses in his organization. Juan reports to Brenda, his enterprise-level boss in the supply chain organization, but he also has a reporting relationship to Steve, a regional operations executive. (Note: All names have been changed for anonymity.)

Brenda’s goals for Juan included implementing a new supplier network model with ambitious timelines. Meeting her goals would require a substantial time investment for Juan and his small team. Meanwhile, Steve was grappling with critical materials and staffing shortages and had asked Juan to optimize workforce and supply costs. Steve expected Juan to meet a tight schedule for opening a new clinical facility to help reach regional volume targets.

Brenda wanted Juan to avoid changes to the workforce or supply commitments until the new network model was approved by senior leadership. However, this would negatively impact Steve’s regional budget and goals.

This situation left Juan frustrated and uncertain about how to prioritize the trade-offs and frame solutions mutually beneficial to Brenda and Steve. Additionally, this made him worry about how his leaders would perceive his performance and ability to deliver on goals.

The challenges Juan, Brenda, and Steve faced are typical of those faced by leaders moving to a matrix organization at Atrium Health. Atrium Health is a nonprofit health care system based in Charlotte, North Carolina, with more than 75,000 employees and over $12 billion in annual revenues. Founded in 1940 as a single charitable hospital serving the local community in Charlotte, the system had grown mainly in North Carolina until 2018. At that time, Atrium Health’s leadership, recognizing that greater resources and scale were necessary to meet competitive challenges, initiated a series of mergers with other health care systems to create a larger system with operations in North and South Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama.

Atrium Health’s leadership understood early on that the organization’s legacy functional structure could not cope with the increased scale and geographical dispersion.

About the Authors Vishal Bhalla is the chief experience officer at Atrium Health. Daniel Gandarilla is the chief talent officer at Atrium Health. Michael Watkins is the cofounder of advisory firm Genesis and a professor of leadership at the International Institute for Management Development (IMD).